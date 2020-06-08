From heat to tracking a tropical depression in our backyard

Bringing the heat...

Ahead of an approaching tropical storm, it’s going to feel tropical. Overnight temperatures are holding within the 70s which will only help temperatures surge into the 90s. It wouldn’t feel tropical without the humidity, but it should be manageable in the 50s/60s today.

Make sure to drink plenty of water and never leave your kids or pets in the car.

It begins…

Info:

Tropical storm Cristobal has already made landfall in Louisiana. This system will generally follow the Mississippi River through the next few days.

The upper atmosphere will help influence the track. The set up is a low pressure in the western states and high pressure in the eastern states. This will usher the depression to head north instead of easterly like most tropical systems.

Timing:

Clouds will increase tomorrow morning to signal the arrival of Cristobal. Then showers and thunderstorms will become likely by Tuesday evening. This system will be fairly widespread through Wednesday.

Threats:

Heavy rain could accumulate up to 2 to 3 inches with localized 4 inches. Then winds could gust up to 50 mph, especially Wednesday when the system is exiting. Also, embedded thunderstorms are possible with the chance for a few becoming strong to severe.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett