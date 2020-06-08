Group wants to prevent ballot harvesting in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is asking the Wisconsin Elections Commission to outlaw ballot harvesting in the state, the process by which outside groups, typically partisan, help to send or return large numbers of absentee ballots.

The request Monday by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is a precursor to a possible lawsuit in the ongoing fight over the push to increase mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Wisconsin, a battleground state in the presidential race, saw three-out-of-four voters cast absentee ballots in the April presidential primary, conducted early on during the COVID-19 outbreak.