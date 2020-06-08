How Tropical Storm Cristobal can impact Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Hurricane season started last Monday (June 1) and it has already been a very active start. Cristobal is the third Atlantic storm of the season and has already started to break records.

Cristobal could break records for Wisconsin as potentially the third post-tropical storm ever to move into Wisconsin and affect us. This post-tropical system could bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds starting Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Cristobal History…

Before Cristobal was named in the Atlantic, it was a tropical storm in the Pacific Ocean. Energy from Cristobal was originally Amanda, the first named storm of the 2020 Pacific hurricane season on May 31. Once Amanda was deemed a tropical storm it made landfall in Guatemala hours later on May 31.

Once over land the tropical storm quickly weakened later that day. However, as the circulation moved north through Mexico it brought heavy rains to the region.

Circulation then moved over the Bay of Campeche on June 1 and regenerated into a tropical depression. By 1 PM on June 2 the tropical depression strengthened to tropical storm forces, which was then named Cristobal.

So far through Cristobal's life, it made its first landfall back in Mexico on June 3. It then moved back out into the Gulf of Mexico and tracked towards Louisiana and made landfall there on June 7.

Historic Factors of Cristobal…

Once Cristobal was named on June 2 it was the earliest third named storm in the Atlantic.

Old record was Tropical Storm Colin named on June 5, 2016

Cristobal was the second earliest storm to make landfall in Louisiana on record on June 7.

Wisconsin Historical Facts…

Only two post-tropical storms have directly moved over Wisconsin.

Galveston 1900 Hurricane (Category 4 storm) Unnamed Hurricane of 1949 (Category 2 Storm)

None have tracked across the La Crosse Hydrologic Service Area.

