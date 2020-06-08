In Minneapolis, rage over George Floyd extends beyond cops

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The deaths of George Floyd and other black men at the hands of Minneapolis police have exacerbated the corrosive relationship between people of color and a criminal justice system they feel is stacked against them. It’s a story that dates back to the 1970s, when crime rates soared in the black community. An officer’s murder in 1992 set off a crackdown by police that reverberates to this day, according to critics. Five years ago, the U.S. Justice Department report found that law enforcement agencies failed to remove bad officers and that there were no clear criteria on the use of force and de-escalation tactics.