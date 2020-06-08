Iowa players voice unity amid racism allegations in program
Iowa football players returned to campus to prepare for voluntary workouts iamid an uproar. Former players over the past several days alleged systemic racism and other mistreatment in the program. The team’s strength coach, Chris Doyle, has been placed on administrative leave and coach Kirk Ferentz’s leadership was called into question. About two dozen current players took to social media to voice messages of unity. None complained directly about his treatment.