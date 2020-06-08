 Skip to Content

La Crosse gets new parking app

Last updated today at 6:59 pm
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse has a new way to pay for parking.

On Monday, they unveiled their ParkMobile app.

It can be used to pay for parking in ramps, on the street and even boat launches.

They do note that pay stations will remain in the ramps and at boat launches.

The app is available for either iPhone or Android devices.

The new app replaces the Passport app. It will remain in use through August 31.

As an incentive to use the new ParkMobile app, the city's parking utility is picking up the cost of the user convenience fee through September 30.

