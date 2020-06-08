La Crosse School District begins summer meal service

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Children in the La Crosse School District can begin receiving meals through the summer food service program.

Anyone age 18 and younger in the district can pickup a breakfast and lunch each weekday. Parents may do so on behalf of their children.

No identification is required to pickup a meal. They do ask recipients to bring their own reusable bag, practice social distancing and wash hands thoroughly before eating the meals.

Those who cannot pickup the meals or need to make other arrangements can call the district's food service hotline at 608-789-5880. The line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 am to 1 pm.

Here's a list of the pickup sites:

Salvation Army truck – Feed the Kids Campaign

Pineview Trailer Park (at the mailboxes) 10:15-10:30 a.m.

Brookview Mobile Home Park (entrance) 10:45-11:00 a.m.

Golden Valley Trailer Court (entrance) 11:00-11:15 a.m.

Rivercrest Trailer Court (entrance) 11:30-11:45 a.m.

Mormon Coulee Trailer Court (entrance) 12:00-12:15 p.m.

Goodwill (back of parking lot) 12:30-12:45 p.m.

Go Riteway buses

Springbrook Park 10:45-11:00 a.m.

Shelby baseball fields 11:15-11:30 a.m.

Longfellow Middle School 10:45-11:00 a.m.

Hogan Administrative Center 11:15-11:30 a.m.

Hamilton Elementary School 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Northwoods Elementary/Coulee Montessori 10:45-11:00 a.m.

Former Kmart parking lot 11:15-11:30 a.m.

Central High School 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Northside Elementary 10:45-11:00 a.m.

French Island Kwik Trip 11:15-11:30 a.m.

French Island Library 11:45 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

School building pick up sites

Emerson Elementary School (bus lane) 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Hintgen Elementary School (bus lane) 12:15-12:30 p.m.

State Road Elementary School (bus lane) 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Summit Environmental School (front of building) 12:15-12:30 p.m.

Spence Elementary School (Bennett Street) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Lincoln Middle School (9th Street) 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Logan High School (front of building) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Logan Middle School (Liberty Street) 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.