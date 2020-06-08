Motorcyclist dies in crash with farm tractor in Iowa

ELKADER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist has died in a crash with a farm tractor on a northeastern Iowa highway. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday when 50-year-old David Bushaw, of Oelwein, was traveling westbound on Clayton Road and crossed the center line when he entered a curve in the highway. The patrol says Bushaw’s motorcycle encountered the tractor in the eastbound lanes, colliding head-on with it. Bushaw died at the scene. Investigators say the 18-year-old driver of the tractor was not hurt.