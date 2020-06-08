National Guard Helps La Crosse County Health Dept. with testing

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - With help from the Wisconsin National Guard, the La Crosse County Health Department provided public COVID-19 testing on the Western Technical College campus on Monday.

The health department urges more testing that will lead to more data.

"One of the important things to think about when we wanted to bring testing in was, how can we make sure our community is getting served with the amount of tests that we need," said public health educator Rachel King.

The specific National Guard team at Monday's site has already helped at six other testing sites.

"Being part of the National Guard, we're set up for the challenge and we just improve on our base lines. Logistically, if we see things that are needed, we request those up and they get them for the next site," said member of the National Guard team OIC, Christina Baurichter.

Once results are in, the health department will have a better understanding of where the virus is in our county.

"There's been a lot of delay because of how many tests are being done across the state but I know we're looking at a 3-5 (day) return on tests back for everybody and they hopefully will have a better picture next week when we can look at all of the results together," added King.

The public eye has shifted towards social reform, but King says it shouldn't have an impact on testing.

"I think that we're still gonna see a concern about COVID. This last week we saw a lot of tests come back positive and so hopefully we have a lot more people aware of the situation and are coming to get tested today," said King.

The health department says the testing site remained busy throughout the day.

