New Looney Tunes won’t carry guns
(CNN) - Looney Tunes characters are now duking things out a little differently.
Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam won't carry guns in the new "Looney Tunes Cartoons" that launched on HBO Max.
Make no mistake, there is still a lot of Acme dynamite explosions and cartoon violence.
But Fudd's signature hunting rifle is gone, and so are Sam's pistols.
In a recent short titled "Dynamite Dance", Fudd uses a scythe to chase Bugs Bunny, who fights back with explosives.
There's no word on whether the exclusion of firearms is related to gun violence in the nation.