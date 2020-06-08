Next phase of Hwy. 35 project underway

STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - Road construction work on Highway 35 in Vernon County is progressing to the next phase.

Beginning Monday, the stretch of the highway between Highway 56 in Genoa and Proksch Coulee Road in Stoddard is closed to through traffic.

A detour is now in place which will route traffic along Highway 56 from Highway 14/61.

During the construction project, local access to homes and businesses using sideroad access is possible according to the DOT.

Local travelers should anticipate delays from work operations, as the project is resurfacing, replacing bridges, and reconstructing the road.

The scheduled completion date is set for November.

MORE: Wisconsin DOT Highway 35 construction project page