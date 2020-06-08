Police back off as peaceful protests push deep reforms

Calls for deep police reforms gained momentum as leaders in the city where George Floyd died pushed to dismantle the entire department. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests demanding a reckoning with institutional racism that have sometimes resulted in clashes with police, but many officers took a less aggressive stance over the weekend when demonstrations were overwhelmingly peaceful. Two weeks after George Floyd, a black man, died after a white officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes, a majority of the Minneapolis City Council vowed to scrap the 800-member agency. City Council President Lisa Bender said Sunday that efforts at “incremental reform have failed, period.”