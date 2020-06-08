Police: Vehicle theft suspect bites arm of deputy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The suspect in a vehicle theft and chase is facing a battery charge after biting the arm of a deputy who was helping to take the woman into custody.

The criminal complaint said on Wednesday, June 3, La Crosse Police said a Jeep was taken from the cathedral parking lot after the owner left his keys in the vehicle.

Not long after the theft, officers spotted the vehicle on the north side of La Crosse. The pursuit was ended after the driver was heading down George Street at 60-70 mph.

A few minutes later, the Jeep was seen at the Salvation Army building. The woman suspect, later identified as Tiffany Thomson, got back in the vehicle and sped off, but not before backing into the investigator's patrol car.

Ten minutes later, officers were called to the intersection of Mormon Coulee Road and Losey Boulevard for a four-vehicle crash. One of the vehicles involved was the stolen Jeep. Witnesses said it ran a red light and hit three other vehicles.

After Thomson's arrest, while waiting for transport to the La Crosse County Jail, she is accused of biting the bicep of the deputy who was holding her.

Thomson, who has no permanent address, appeared in court on Friday where she was charged and given a $500 cash bond.

She remains in the La Crosse County Jail as of early Monday afternoon according to online jail records.