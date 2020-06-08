Road work closes streets in northside industrial park

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting June 15, a road reconstruction project will close one of the main roads through the northside La Crosse industrial park.

Jamie Hassemer with La Crosse's Engineering Department, said that Palace Street from Kwik Trip Way to Larson Street and Larson Street from Palace Street to Hauser Street will close for 20-24 weeks to reconstruct the street.

Detour signs will be posted during the duration of the closure.

People will still have access to local businesses while the project is underway.