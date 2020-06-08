State park campground re-open on Wednesday

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - State park campgrounds will re-open for campers starting Wednesday, June 10.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced state parks to close campgrounds, but reservations are available for Wednesday through 2021.

"We're going to be doing new things with how people access our toilets, shower buildings, how they use drinking fountains and how they get in and out of the property." WI State Parks System Recreation Partnership Sector Chief Missy Vanlanbuyt said. "So it's new for everyone, but I think that people are really excited that our campers are back and things seem a little bit more normal."

People are required to purchase passes online or by phone--they are not available at the parks.

There will be no campground hosts at the parks, so when people arrive they'll check in through an automatic process.

Vanlanbuyt also asks that people use public drinking fountains minimally.

State parks are not selling firewood or ice.

For any other information visit the DNR's website.