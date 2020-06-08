Tropical Storm Cristobal weakens, flood threat persists

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to weaken after crashing ashore in Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather father east. The storm is forecast to move inland in Louisiana through Monday, before moving north over Arkansas and Missouri and then Wisconsin on Tuesday, and into Canada on Wednesday. Forecasters expected Cristobal to weaken into a tropical depression on Monday. But heavy rainfall and storm surges are likely to persist on the Gulf Coast, carrying the threat of floods. As of a 1 a.m. CDT, the storm was 35 miles northwest of New Orleans with winds of 40 mph.