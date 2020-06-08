Tropical weather system coming…

Tropical weather developing…

The atmosphere is heating up as our next weather maker approaches, and it is is a rare situation. The remnants of tropical system Cristobal will push up into the state. It’s only happened a few times over the years.

Pleasant Monday weather…

Temperatures are well above average today with highs in the 80s to lower 90s, but we had plenty of sunshine. Humidity was low to moderate, but will be increasing for Tuesday.

Cristobal will bring a lot of moisture, and we are anticipating 1.5 to 3.5 inches of rain Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, so there is a threat of flash flooding for the area. There is also a small threat of weak tornadoes.

Pollen season continues…

Tree pollens have been decreasing, but grass pollen has been increasing. Tuesday and Wednesday should show lower pollen counts because of expected rainfall.

Cooler later this week…

Behind the latest incoming system a period of cooler weather will develop.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden