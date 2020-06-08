Two injured in Vernon Co. motorcycle/deer crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Viroqua man suffers life-threatening injuries when the motorcycle he was driving hits a deer late Saturday night near Viroqua.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened at 11:50 p.m. on County Road B near Springville Road in the Town of Jefferson.

Michael Mowery, 45, was driving northbound when he hit a deer in the roadway.

Both Mowery and his passenger, April Dobson, 43 of Richland Center, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Mowery was taken first to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua then later transferred to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with life-threatening injuries.

Dobson, who the sheriff's office said had non-life threatening injuries, was also taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital.

Neither person was wearing a helmet when the collision occurred according to the sheriff's office.