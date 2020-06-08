VARC., Inc. launches drive-in movie theater

Viroqua, Wis. (WXOW): Friday, June 12 marks the first theatrical showing at the Moonlight Cinema, the outdoor drive-in theater on the grounds of VARC Headquarters. The new theater boasts a 30-foot inflatable screen, and will be showing 3 movies per weekend; a different film on each day.

There will be restrictions in place to make sure that movie guests and staff can have a safe and fun night out. There will be concessions offered through local businesses, and tickets must be bought online and in advance for the movies. The tickets are sold by car, at $40 for a Family Pass, or grass seating with $25 for the View for Two package.

The VARC grounds will open at 7:30 for parking and seating, and the film will start at 8:30. Cinema staff will be available to check tickets and guide guests to parking spaces, which have been spaced apart to properly comply with social distancing guidelines. If you bought tickets for grass seating, cinema staff recommends that you bring seating, blankets, a flashlight, bugspray, and portable access to an FM radio so you can tune in and hear the movie. The inaugural film for the Moonlight Cinema will be The Sandlot, a coming of age comedy, on Friday, June 12. You can find tickets here, and you can check for updates and announcements here.