Aftermath of Floyd death drives news interest, notably CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — Demonstrations that spread throughout the country in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing boosted television news programming, particularly CNN. The Nielsen company says that CNN increased its audience by 238 percent over 2019 for the two-week period. Fox News Channel was up 61 percent and MSNBC was up 40 percent over last year. Fox is still the most-watched network on cable television, but in the past two weeks CNN has slipped past MSNBC into second place. Meanwhile, ABC’s “World News Tonight” had more viewers each evening on average than anything in prime time.