Canceled: Warrens Cranberry Festival

WARRENS, Wis. (WXOW) - For the first time in 47 years, there won't be a Cranberry Festival in Warrens this fall.

On Tuesday morning, organizers posted a notice on their Facebook page announcing their decision to cancel the event.

As with other festivals in the region, the safety of the visitors, vendors, and workers was a large factor, but not the only one, in the decision to cancel.

"We thank everyone for their patience as we have considered all the matters necessary to making this difficult decision,' the statement said in part.

Thousands of people come to the small town of Warrens each September to take part in the events surrounding the Cranberry Festival.