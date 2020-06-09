Chase leads to arrest in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The end of a southside chase Tuesday night is caught on video.

According to La Crosse Police, an off-duty officer saw someone who had a warrant as part of an open investigation. The officer contacted on-duty officers about the person.

Known to flee, police put out spike strips in case the person decided to take off.

When that person did that, the tires on his vehicle were deflated. The vehicle didn't stop however.

The chase went from the Walmart on the south side of La Crosse until it ended at 16th and Farnum by the South Community Library.

Police said the person locked himself in the vehicle and refused to come out.

Eventually, officers used a bean bag round to break one of the windows on the vehicle and arrest the person.

No one was hurt in the incident. The name of the person wasn't released by police.