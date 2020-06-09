Watch 7 p.m.: Confronting COVID-19 Misinformation

News app viewers can watch coverage here.

During this presentation, a UW expert on infectious diseases will separate fact from fiction.

Ajay Sethi is an associate professor in the department of population health sciences and is the faculty director for the Master of Public Health program at UW–Madison. As an infectious disease epidemiologist, he studies modifiable behavioral and structural factors associated with infectious disease transmission and morbidity. He teaches the popular course Conspiracies in Public Health at the UW, preparing future health care workers for difficult conversations.

The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association