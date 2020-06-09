Evers ends Wisconsin National Guard deployment for protests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says the Wisconsin National Guard’s activation to assist police responding to protests in major cities across Wisconsin following the death of George Floyd is over. Nearly 1,500 Guard members were mobilized over the past week to assist local police with protests, some of which were violent, in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine. Most protests were peaceful. Floyd died after he was pinned to the pavement by a white Minneapolis police officer on May 25. Cellphone video of the encounter ignited protests and scattered violence across the U.S. and around the world.