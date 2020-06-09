Flash Flood Warning from TUE 6:05 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Western Fayette County in northeastern Iowa…

Southwestern Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa…

Eastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa…

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 559 PM CDT, emergency management reported full ditches and

water over rural roads in Fayette county. Radar indicates a nearly

stationary band of heavy rain producing 1 to 2 inches per hour.

This area has already seen about 2 inches of rain fall. Flooding

will worsen through the evening inundating roads.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Emergency management.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oelwein, Fairbank, Maynard, Hawkeye, Lawler, Spillville, Fort

Atkinson, Protivin, Waucoma, Stanley, and Waucoma Campground.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR