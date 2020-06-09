Flash Flood Statement until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Winneshiek County

…THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR

EASTERN HOWARD…WINNESHIEK…WINONA AND FILLMORE COUNTIES…

At 822 PM CDT, law enforcement reported flash flooding in the warned

area. Mudslides on Highway 16 near Lanesboro have brought debris

across the road. Also, mudslides have been reported near Winona with

power poles downed. Trees were downed with a mudslide in western

Winona county near Elba.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by heavy rain.

SOURCE…Law enforcement.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage

and low lying areas.

Excessive rainfall over the warned area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and

other loose materials.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Decorah, Cresco, Preston, Goodview, St. Charles, Rushford, Lewiston,

Harmony, Calmar, Ossian, Mabel, Lanesboro, Stockton, Rollingstone,

Altura, Fountain, Spillville, Canton, Ridgeway and Protivin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR