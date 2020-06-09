Flash Flood Warning from TUE 8:02 PM CDT until WED 2:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Eastern Winona County in southeastern Minnesota…

Buffalo County in west central Wisconsin…

Trempealeau County in west central Wisconsin…

* Until 200 AM CDT.

* At 800 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated prolonged very heavy rain

across the warned area. Around three inches of rain have already

fallen. Another 2 inches is expected this evening. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Winona, Arcadia, Mondovi, Whitehall, Goodview, Osseo, Blair,

Independence, Strum, Buffalo City, Fountain City, Modena, Dodge,

Eleva, Wilson, Ettrick, Waumandee, Cochrane, Gilmanton and Pigeon

Falls.

Excessive rainfall over the warned area will cause mud slides near

steep terrain. The mud slide can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and

other loose materials.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED;

EXPECTED RAINFALL…1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR