Flash Flood Watch from Tue 1:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and Wisconsin,

including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw,

Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell, and Winneshiek. In

southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,

Wabasha, and Winona. In Wisconsin, Adams, Buffalo, Clark,

Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Richland,

Taylor, Trempealeau, and Vernon.

* Through Wednesday morning

* Periods of heavy rain will occur this afternoon and evening,

with widespread amounts of 1.5 to 4 inches and localized

amounts of 6 inches or more, especially near and west of the

Mississippi River.

* Flash flooding could develop rapidly this afternoon into

tonight. Rock and mud slides could also occur in higher terrain.

Those living along waterways are urged to pay very close

attention to conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

Please monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&