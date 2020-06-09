Flash flood watch issued for most of Iowa as rain moves in

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A flash flood watch has been issued for much of Iowa as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move north and collide with another storm system in the state. The National Weather Service has issued the flash flood watch for Tuesday until midnight. The weather service says as much as 4 inches of rain could fall in places Tuesday, sending some already-swollen creeks and tributaries out of their banks. Heavy rainfall is likely to result in flooding in low-lying areas, and the weather service says significant rises on larger streams and rivers could also be possible.