Flash Flood Watch out for our area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Wednesday morning for the Coulee Region.

Heavy rains are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. Depending on location, anywhere from 1.5 to 4 inches could fall, with six inches or more possible near and west of the Mississippi River.

The watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The StormTracker 19 Forecast Team is monitoring this storm system as it approaches our area.

Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden is providing updates on the storm on Live at Five, the 6 pm, and 10 pm Reports. He'll also have updates on our Facebook page.

LEARN MORE: How Tropical Storm Cristobal can impact Wisconsin

Stay informed with the latest weather with the StormTracker 19 Forecast weather page on our website, or with the WXOW Weather App available for download for your Android or iOS device.

TRACK THE STORM: StormTracker Interactive Radar