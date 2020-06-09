Flood Warning from TUE 9:02 PM CDT until WED 6:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Fayette County

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Fayette County in northeastern Iowa…

Southwestern Winneshiek County in northeastern Iowa…

Eastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa…

* Until 600 AM CDT Wednesday.

* At 859 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding over some

roads and fields continuing in the warned area. Creeks and streams

were rising and some were out of their banks. While flooding is

improving, several hours will be needed to route the 4 to 6 inches

of rain that fell this aftenroon and evening.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Oelwein, West Union, Fayette, Fairbank, Elgin, Clermont, Maynard,

Hawkeye, Lawler, Arlington, Spillville, Fort Atkinson, Protivin,

Waucoma, Stanley, Wadena, Westgate, St. Lucas, Randalia and Jackson

Junction.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&