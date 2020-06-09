Getting Answers: Potential impact of protests on coronavirus cases

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's concern about how protests and marches across the country and southern Wisconsin might affect coronavirus cases.

We're getting answers from Dr. Jeff Potof at UW Health about what health care workers expect to see and when.

Dr. Pothof says although many protesters were seen wearing facial coverings and the events were held outdoors, health officials are still concerned there could be a spike in cases.

Dr. Pothof recommends if you went to a march or protest, you get tested for COVID-19 three to five days after the event. "If everyone were to do that, that would give us at least a fighting chance to do some contact tracing for folks who were at the protest to try and minimize any big spike we might see locally or even nationally of COVID-19 cases of people who participated in the protests," Dr. Pothof says.

Dr. Pothof expects to see what impact, if any, the protests had on coronavirus cases about 10 to 21 days after the events.