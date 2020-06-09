Gov. Walz asks Minnesotans for moment of silence for Floyd

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is asking people in the state to take part in a moment of silence at 11 a.m. at the beginning of George Floyd's funeral.

Floyd's funeral service is in Houston, Texas.

The governor is asking for silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Video circulated online showing Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds while Floyd pleaded for air.

Chauvin and three other officers at the scene have since been arrested and charged.

“The world watched in horror as George Floyd’s humanity was taken away from him,” Walz said in a statement Tuesday morning. “We will not wake up one day and have the disease of systemic racism cured. We must do everything in our power to come together to deconstruct generations of systemic racism in our state so that every Minnesotan – Black, Indigenous, Brown, or White – can be safe and thrive.”