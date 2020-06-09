Houston Co. reports new COVID-19 case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) — Another new case of COVID-19 is reported Tuesday in Houston County.

Minnesota health officials notified the Houston County Public Health and Human Services Department of the case.

It is the fifth case in the county and the third since Friday. The fourth case was reported Monday.

In Minnesota, there were 307 new cases of the coronavirus. There are now 28,523 total confirmed cases of the virus.

The updated report Tuesday from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 20 additional deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 1,217.

Health officials said 968 deaths have occurred among residents of long-term care facilities.

A total of 3,441 people have required hospitalization. Of those, 455 remain in those facilities, with 199 in intensive care.

24,221of the total cases are individuals classified as no longer needing isolation.

Neither Fillmore or Winona counties reported any new cases Tuesday according to the state.