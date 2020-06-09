Healthcare providers at Mayo Clinic Health System discuss the many phases of vaccine development

(WXOW) - Via Zoom, an educational presentation, was held between two health care professionals who work for Mayo Clinic Health System. The doctors presented a PowerPoint explaining how vaccines are developed, and the many phases vaccines undergo before becoming safe to give to the public.

Doctor Robert Jacobson, a Primary Care Physician for the Southeast Region of Minnesota, and Jennifer St. Sauver, an Epidemiologist for overall Mayo Clinic Health System, were the presenters.

