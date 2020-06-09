No fair in West Salem this summer

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - There won't be any strolling down the midway or through the livestock barns at the fairgrounds in West Salem next month.

The La Crosse County Agricultural Society said late Tuesday afternoon that with the constraints imposed by the coronavirus, they are cancelling the La Crosse Interstate Fair.

It was scheduled for July 15-19.

Read below what they said about the cancellation.

It is with great sadness that we must inform the public that the La Crosse Interstate Fair is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 environmental constraints we are all facing in the community. The annual summer event means so much to so many of all ages. The sounds of animals in the livestock barns, the beautiful artwork and photographs on display, the gorgeous floral arrangements and garden displays, the craftsmanship of the woodworking, the young explorers exhibits, the smell and taste of your favorite fair food, and the quest for healthy completion will all have to wait with anticipation until July 14-18, 2021.

Stay safe and see you in 2021.

The La Crosse County Ag Society

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 9, 2020

The La Crosse Interstate Fair is a community educational event for exhibitors to share and showcase their pride. It is also for commercial merchants to inform the public of new technologies, inventions, products and services. The fair is a way to see the hard work of the county 4-H, FFA and youth organizations projects as they build on life learning experiences. The fair is an opportunity to celebrate youth projects in the areas of animal sciences, home environment, mechanical and natural sciences, plant and soil sciences, visual arts, leadership and much more for those in grades Kindergarten to one year past high school. We are all so very proud of everyone’s individual accomplishments.

For the last several months the La Crosse County Agricultural Society has been monitoring the COVID-19 situation as well as staying positive in preparations for the annual La Crosse Interstate Fair. It is with our deepest sadness that we must announce the cancellation of the fair, July 15-19, 2020 that was scheduled to be held at the fairgrounds in West Salem. While we strive to provide an event that is educational, entertaining and fun for all families, we must keep in mind the safety of our exhibitors, volunteers, guests and all individuals that make the fair a memorable annual summer event. We do understand the enormousness disappointment that the youth may be experiencing. However, the safety of all involved is our highest priority under the circumstances.

With the fair being cancelled, the Ag Society board has decided to allow any youth exhibitor that has aged out of participation this year, and is enrolled in a 2020 project, to be eligible to participate in the 2021 La Crosse Interstate Fair within the same project area. This will be for the 2021 fair only.

#FairStrong

We would like to thank the community for their support and understanding as well as the exhibitors, superintendents, judges, volunteers, first responders and the fair guests that make our fair so very special. We will look forward with anticipation for the return of the fair in 2021 which will include all aspects of the fair you have come to love and enjoy. Please mark your calendars for the 130th La Crosse Interstate Fair to be held July 14-18, 2021. Together We Are Better – Building for the Future!

La Crosse County Agricultural Society Owners and Operators of the La Crosse Interstate Fair Located on County Road “M” just north of Hwy. 16

Canceled: Warrens Cranberry Festival

Organizers cancel Vernon County Fair