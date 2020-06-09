Organizers cancel Vernon County Fair

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Fair is off for 2020.

Vernon County Agricultural Society President David Hornby released a statement Tuesday afternoon that the board had decided to not have the fair, set for September 16-20.

The statement cited COVID-19 and its impact on the community as the chief reason for the cancellation.

"Although this is not the decision or outcome we'd hope for, the fair must do its part to improve community health and safety and reduce the cycle of infection," part of the statement said.

