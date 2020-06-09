Paper company to close Wisconsin, Minnesota mills

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (AP) — A paper-making company plans to close mills in Minnesota and Wisconsin because the coronavirus pandemic has depressed demand. The Wisconsin Rapids Tribune reports the Verso Corporation plans to close its mill in Duluth by the end of June and its mill in Wisconsin Rapids by the end of the July. The company expects to lay 1,000 employees between the two mills, although some will continue working after July 31 to continue limited operations or maintenance. The company says a decline in demand for graphic paper due to the pandemic forced the move.