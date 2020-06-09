Remnants of Cristobal move into Midwest after lashing South

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are moving across parts of the Midwest after lashing the South, unleashing downpours and bringing gusty winds. Heavy rain hit Missouri on Tuesday morning and the National Weather Service says Cristobal is expected to intensify later in the day as another “energetic” weather system approaches from the west and begins to interact with it. High winds are expected in Chicago by Tuesday night. Cristobal may produce flash flooding and isolated river flooding, as well as few tornadoes. Cristobal weakened into a depression early Monday after inundating coastal Louisiana and ginning up dangerous weather along most of the U.S. Gulf Coast.