Remnants of Cristobal reach Wisconsin today with heavy rain

Heading out the door this morning you’ll want the umbrella handy, but you will not need it until the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will start the day off with increasing cloud cover as highs climb to the mid 80. Then the effects of Cristobal will start by the mid-afternoon.

Stay weather aware…

Timing:

The first line of showers will head north through the region as early as 2 PM to the south of I-90. Then widespread rain will take over the Coulee Region by 4 PM. The heaviest of rainfall through this next 48 hours will be 4 PM until 10 PM.

Then light showers dissipated overnight. There will be a lull in the showers Wednesday morning. But Wednesday with end with a round of light showers.

Storms:

A marginal risk (level 1 of 5) has been placed across the Coulee Region. Marginal risk means isolated storms could become severe. Severe components include spin-up tornadoes, heavy rain, and strong winds. This chance will come on the front side of the low pressure, so 2 PM Until 10 PM will need to be monitored.

Flash Flood Watch:

A flash flood watch will go into effect at 1 PM this afternoon for the entire Coulee Region. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding in low-lying areas, rises along streams/rivers and mudslides possible. Accumulations will be generally 1 to 3 inches for everyone with localized areas of 6 inches. As of this morning, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa are at the greatest potential for 6 inches. Never drive through a flooded road. Turn around, don’t down.

Wind:

Stronger winds will be felt tomorrow, however a few gusty winds possible during thunderstorms. Then Wednesday will continue winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Southeastern MN will have the strongest winds.

Relief arrives…

Wednesday will be cooler, but it will be a breezy and rainy day. So, any outdoor activities will have to hold off until Thursday. But, by Thursday the sunshine will be back in full force will comfortable temperatures in the 70s. This quiet and comfy forecast will stick around into the weekend.



-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplet



-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplet