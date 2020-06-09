River Travel Magazine publishes ‘Best of the River Road’ survey

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – A survey is highlighting Mississippi River area stops, asking those who visit which are the best.

River Travel Magazine published their ‘Best of the River Road’ survey, covering attractions over 3,000 miles between Itasca Lake south to New Orleans. Thousands of people submitted recommendations and thousands more voted for their favorites. Categories range from best brewery to best farmers market, and several local spots made it to the top.

“It’s just natural beauty, it’s a lot of the smaller communities that are up and down the road where you can’t find those in the larger cities. There are still some major hubs, but there’s arts or attractions, there’s great food, there’s original local products that people can purchase and pick up. I mean it’s just the environment,” Brent Hanifl said on behalf of the magazine.

See the full survey results by clicking here.