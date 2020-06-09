Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky: Strong words about Floyd’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Sen. Rand Paul has referred to George Floyd’s death as murder in a conversation with Kentucky-based activists about police abuse. Paul spoke Tuesday with the activists, who are seeking answers in the recent shooting death of a black woman by Louisville, Kentucky, police. During the nearly hourlong discussion, Paul lamented that police officers sometimes follow bad policies. And in cases of police abuse, he says the bar for firing offending officers should be low. The libertarian-leaning Kentucky lawmaker has worked in recent years with Democrats in pressing for criminal justice reform. A former Minneapolis police officer is charged with second-degree murder in Floyd’s death.