Shakeup comes at Wisconsin health agency during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two of Wisconsin’s top officials at the state health department resigned in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, with one joining a liberal advocacy group while another’s departure is shrouded in secrecy. Nicole Safar had been the third in command at the state Department of Health Services. The liberal group A Better Wisconsin Together announced on Monday that she had left the department to become its executive director. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers was asked to resign from the department in early May without being given a reason.