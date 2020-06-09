Stormy skies tonight…

Flash flooding possible…

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will be moving through the region tonight. Heavy rain, flash flooding and an isolated tornado are all in the mix this evening. Be weather-aware and ready to take action to protect yourself and family.

Flash flood watch tonight…

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 am tomorrow(Wednesday) morning for as much as 1.5” to 4” general rainfall. A few isolated amounts could reach 6”. The highest totals should be over NE Iowa and SE Minnesota into West Central Wisconsin.

Showers for Wednesday…

A second round of rainfall will develop for Wednesday along with strong gusty northwest winds. The rain will be lighter, but the day will be quite gloomy.

Sunshine through the weekend…

The weather pattern eases up for Thursday through the weekend. Sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the 70s will take over.

Pollen forecast...

Grass pollen counts will build after the storm passes. The peak of grass pollens should occur over the next few weeks. Tree pollens will gradually diminish.

Have a nice evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden