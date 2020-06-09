Testin re-election campaign underway

La Crosse, WI - (WXOW) - State Senator Patrick Testin officially began his re-election campaign this week with stops stretching from Wausau to La Crosse.

He represents Wisconsin's 24th Senate District which includes parts of Monroe County.

All political candidates have had to face the challenge of COVID-19 when it comes to gathering the required signatures to qualify for the ballot.

"I've been really encouraged by the outpouring of support that we've received," Testin said. "Normally we'd be going door to door and doing community events. Thanks to volunteers in every corner of the district we've collected nearly 2,000 nomination signatures."

Testin was elected in 2016. He will face Democratic challenger Paul Piotrowski in the upcoming fall election.