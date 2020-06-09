Testing for Covid-19 in First Responders

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After 237 tests on Monday, COVID-19 testing continued on Tuesday at Western Technical College.

The focus for day two, however, was on front line first responders like police, fire, and other emergency workers.

The La Crosse County Department of Health joined with the Wisconsin National Guard to staff the free testing site. The health department says the goal is to test as many first responders as possible since their work results in close contact with so many people. Because of that, first responders did not need to display symptoms before testing.

Health Education Manager at the La Crosse Co. Health Department Paula Silha says they worked with the leaders of local fire and police departments to encourage testing.

"They were interested in having testing to make sure that their work force is safe. Similar to you testing healthcare workers to make sure you have a safe healthcare workforce. Same thing with police and fire and first responders because they are at risk because of the kind of jobs that they perform," said Silha.

The county health department also adds that if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, symptoms or not, they recommend you should go and get tested as tests are becoming much more readily available.