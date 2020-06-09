Torkelson, Martin, Lacy lead list of top MLB draft prospects

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s amateur draft begins with the first of a pandemic-shortened five rounds. Detroit has the No. 1 overall pick for the second time in three years after taking pitcher Casey Mize in 2018. Several players are considered likely top-10 picks, including Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson, Vanderbilt third baseman Austin Martin, Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy, Florida high school outfielder Zac Veen and Georgia pitcher Emerson Hancock.