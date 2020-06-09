An upturn in new COVID-19 cases in the area

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse and Monroe counties see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, the La Crosse County Health Department announced seven new cases of the virus. While one case was asymptomatic, the other six cases had mild to moderate symptoms according to the health department.

The demographic break down is two males in their 70s, one in his 80s, and women, one each, in their 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Two of the cases are hospitalized. 56 are considered recovered.

The health department said there have been a total of 83 cases since the outbreak began.

In Monroe County, there were four new cases on Tuesday. They now have 23 cases of the virus in the county.

The new cases are a woman in her 30s with moderate symptoms, a woman in her 60s also with moderate symptoms, a woman in her 20s with mild symptoms, and a man in his 80s with moderate symptoms.

On Tuesday, DHS reported 661 deaths attributed to the disease an increase of 15 from Monday.

In total, the state has seen 21,308 cases of COVID-19.

Appriximately 68% of the cases, or 14,583, are considered recovered according to the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

State figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, show four people in the hospital with COVID-19, none of whom are in intensive care.