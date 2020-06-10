3 arrested in deaths of Rusk County couple

LADYSMITH, Wis. (AP) — Three people have been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Rusk County couple. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says 73-year-old Robert Rosolowski and his 70-year-old wife, Bonnie Rosolowski, were found dead at their rural Conrath home Sunday afternoon. Family members discovered the couple’s bodies. State investigators say the couple was targeted. A 21-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and another juvenile male have been booked into the Rusk County Jail. The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports Robert Rosolowski was a volunteer in the Sheldon Fire District and was a Town of Marshall board member.