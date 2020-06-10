 Skip to Content

Watch 2:30 p.m.: COVID-19 testing update from the La Crosse Co. Health Dept.

Updated
Last updated today at 1:15 pm
1:10 pm Breaking News Email, Coronavirus, Health, Top Stories

News app viewers can watch coverage here.

The La Crosse County Health Department is providing an update at 2:30 p.m. regarding recent testing sites and an increase in the number of cases seen in the county.

You can watch here on WXOW.com, our news app, and on our Facebook page.

Author Profile Photo

WXOW

Related Articles

Skip to content