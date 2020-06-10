Watch 2:30 p.m.: COVID-19 testing update from the La Crosse Co. Health Dept.Updated
The La Crosse County Health Department is providing an update at 2:30 p.m. regarding recent testing sites and an increase in the number of cases seen in the county.
